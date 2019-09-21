State to boost aid to drugs rehab centre Kenthea

INTERIOR minister Constantinos Petrides pledged his ministry’s support for the work conducted by the addiction prevention and support NGO Kenthea during its annual general assembly on Saturday and said the government will cover more than half of the operation costs this year.

Petrides highlighted the importance of the Kenthea prevention and counselling centre ‘Ayios Georgios Tamaseon’ which was inaugurated last summer in the village of Arediou, and “which came as a response to the justified request by thousands of citizens and families, who are struggling daily against addiction.”

Following a request from 24 rural communities, Petrides added, the government decided last year to contribute substantially to the centre’s operation.

“This year the government will shoulder 60 per cent of the centre’s operational costs, and 50 per cent the following year, with the remaining sum to be assumed by the communities,” Petrides said.

The main goals of the centre, Petrides explained, are to inform citizens on addictive substances, to provide specialised services to addicts and their families, to refer addicts to therapy where necessary, and to provide post-therapy care.