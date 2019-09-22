How far will Ford’s all-electric SUV take you?

IN 2020, Ford will launch its Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV as part of a comprehensive line-up of electrified models.

A recent Ford-commissioned survey revealed that most people aspire to own an electrified vehicle one day, with almost half (45 per cent) claiming that not stopping for fuel is a key benefit of owning one.

However, 40 per cent of people claim to have little or no knowledge of electric vehicles, which means they’re unlikely to make the switch from pump to plug any time soon. With this in mind, a feature on Ford’s new All-Electric website allows users to input their daily driving routines and see how far they could travel between charges, with the new model’s expected range of 600 kilometres.

This is part of an on-going initiative by Ford to help educate consumers about mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles – debunking some myths and helping them to find the option that best suits their lifestyles and needs.

Nearly 9 out of 10 (84 per cent) of hybrid and electric vehicle owners or intenders agree that electric vehicles are fun to drive.

3 in 4 people aspire to own an electric vehicle one day, including 92 per cent of Chinese people, 73 per cent of Europeans and 53 per cent of Americans.

73 per cent of owners or intenders of hybrid and electric vehicles agree that electric vehicles are easy to own.

Nearly 9 out of 10 people think they need a special plug to charge an electric vehicle.

Lack of charging stations (49 per cent), short battery life (43 per cent) and a need to charge frequently (38 per cent) are the main concerns about owning an electric vehicle.

Darren Palmer, Team Edison global product development director at Ford says: “While our customers understand some of the benefits of electrified vehicles, we believe that there is a perception gap.

“The capability of all-electric vehicles has changed significantly recently and hence the need for education to help them in making the switch. We’re in a period of massive change which is exciting but could be daunting for some people. By offering a range of electrified vehicles – from mild hybrids to fully electric – and busting some commonly held myths, we want to help their journey as we bring our portfolio of all-electric vehicles to market.”