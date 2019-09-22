September 22, 2019

Ozersay departs for New York, Akinci to follow on Monday

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay departed early on Sunday from the north for New York, where he will attend foreign minister summits organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, at which the administration in the north enjoys the status of observer.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Ozersay will also hold meetings with high-ranking UN officials, the permanent members of the UN Security Council, and representatives of states participating in the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will also be departing for New York on Monday morning. Akinci is set to meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and will be returning to the island on October 2.

