September 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos district residents call for removal of phone masts from area, citing cancer cluster

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Residents of the Mesogi village and surrounding areas in the Paphos district took to the street on Sunday to protest against the placement of mobile telephone masts in the area, which they say are responsible for the formation of a cancer cluster among residents living less than 500 metres from the masts.

Protesters symbolically blocked the main Paphos-Polis road at the Tremithousa junction. They were joined by several Paphos MPs and other officials.

The Mesogi community leader Nicholas Aresti said that within a distance of 500 metres from the masts, a cancer cluster of 11 people was recorded, with eight losing their lives.

He added that the World Health Organisation recognises that phone masts are the cause of many cancer deaths.

Residents of the area demanded that the masts are removed from the area, something which they say will contribute to their quality of life.

