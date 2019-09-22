Woman attacks policeman after being denied entry into Cyprus

A 28-year-old who was denied entry into Cyprus upon her arrival at Larnaca airport on Saturday noon, was later arrested for attacking a member of police, hitting him in the face.

According to the police, the 28-year-old was stopped at Larnaca airport passport control, where it was found that she had resided illegally in another European country.

The 28-year-old was led to the offices of the migration service, where she was informed that she would not be permitted to stay in the Republic of Cyprus, after which she erupted into a violent fit, attacking a policeman. The 28-year-old was arrested.

Police later searched her luggage, finding a small bag containing 8g of cannabis and a grinder.