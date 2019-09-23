Cyprus deals with Thomas Cook collapse

A meeting chaired by deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios on the collapse of Thomas Cook will be held at the ministry on Monday morning, it was announced shortly after the collapse was made public.

The meeting will bring all tourism stakeholders together and will examine all aspects of the problem, such as the number of British tourists trapped in Cyprus, as well as the consequences for Cypriot tourism.

According to sources, Perdios cancelled all other activities for the day to deal only with Thomas Cook.

Travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The firm ran hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year in 16 countries. It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.