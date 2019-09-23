September 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus spends 0.8 per cent of its GDP on sport

By Jonathan Shkurko07

In 2017, Cyprus spent 0.8 per cent of its GDP on recreation and sport, just above the 0.7 per cent EU average a study conducted by Eurostat revealed.

Overall, the EU’s 28 member states spent €51.3 billion of government expenditure on recreation and sport.

On top of the table, according to Eurostat, is Hungary, which has reserved 2.5 per cent of its GDP to recreation and sport, while Croatia lies at the other end of the spectrum with 0.4 per cent and a total of only €13 per inhabitant.

The country that has spent the most per inhabitant on recreation and sport is Luxembourg, at €492 per person.

Related posts

Protest planned in Nicosia for return of Varosha to its legitimate residents

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Furore over ‘TRNC welcome sign’ at Ledra Street crossing

Evie Andreou

Two arrested for burglary at a defunct betting shop

Gina Agapiou

Drunk driver arrested after accident in Peyia

Annette Chrysostomou

FACTBOX: 8,000 Thomas Cook passengers stranded in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

British couples heartbroken over Cyprus wedding plans after Thomas Cook collapse

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign