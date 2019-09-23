Cyprus spends 0.8 per cent of its GDP on sport

In 2017, Cyprus spent 0.8 per cent of its GDP on recreation and sport, just above the 0.7 per cent EU average a study conducted by Eurostat revealed.

Overall, the EU’s 28 member states spent €51.3 billion of government expenditure on recreation and sport.

On top of the table, according to Eurostat, is Hungary, which has reserved 2.5 per cent of its GDP to recreation and sport, while Croatia lies at the other end of the spectrum with 0.4 per cent and a total of only €13 per inhabitant.

The country that has spent the most per inhabitant on recreation and sport is Luxembourg, at €492 per person.