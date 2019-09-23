Drunk driver arrested after accident in Peyia

Police arrested a man for causing an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying passengers in the cargo area of a vehicle late on Sunday night in Peyia.

According to police, at 11.30pm, the 33-year-old man was driving a pick-up van, with a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in the back of the vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a parked car and stopped when he hit the wall of a house.

The 21-year-old woman was thrown from the pick-up and was injured.

When she was taken to hospital she was diagnosed with multiple fractures and kept for treatment.

The driver tested positive for alcohol, with a reading of 57µg instead of the permitted 22µg.