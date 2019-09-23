September 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drunk driver arrested after accident in Peyia

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested a man for causing an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying passengers in the cargo area of a vehicle late on Sunday night in Peyia.

According to police, at 11.30pm, the 33-year-old man was driving a pick-up van, with a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in the back of the vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a parked car and stopped when he hit the wall of a house.

The 21-year-old woman was thrown from the pick-up and was injured.

When she was taken to hospital she was diagnosed with multiple fractures and kept for treatment.

The driver tested positive for alcohol, with a reading of 57µg instead of the permitted 22µg.

Related posts

FACTBOX: 8,000 Thomas Cook passengers stranded in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

British couples heartbroken over Cyprus wedding plans after Thomas Cook collapse

Jean Christou

Celine Dion might perform in Cyprus in 2020

Jonathan Shkurko

Thomas Cook collapse huge blow to Cypriot tourism, 8,000 people stranded (Update 4)

Staff Reporter

Land department denies nefarious goings-on over land valuations

Elias Hazou

Walkers complain of dangerous mountain trails

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign