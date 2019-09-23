September 23, 2019

FACTBOX: 15,000 Thomas Cook passengers stranded in Cyprus

By the end of this year, Thomas Cook had closed 456,000 seats on its flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports to the United Kingdom, Scandinavian countries and Germany.

Half of these have already been completed.

Currently, there are around 15,000 Thomas Cook customers in Cyprus.

This corresponds to approximately 230,000 tourists coming to Cyprus, arriving on flights from Thomas Cook UK (2.5 per cent of total passenger traffic), Thomas Cook Scandinavia (1.4 per cent) and Condor (0.2 per cent).

It is estimated that 185,000 these tourists have already come and gone to Cyprus.

Overall, the Thomas Cook Group accounted for 4.1 per cent of annual passenger traffic at Cypriot airports.

On Monday seven flights to and from Scandinavian airports and Larnaca were cancelled and one flight from Paphos to Manchester.

Hermes website has information on passengers who are due to travel on Monday and over the next few days, and airport staff will inform any on-the-spot passengers arriving at the airports in order to direct them.

