Film review: Ad Astra****

By Preston Wilder

Ad Astra’ means ‘To the Stars’, which is where we look for signs of intelligent life, the alternative – too awful to contemplate – being that we’re alone in the universe. James Gray’s (and Brad Pitt’s) Ad Astra is a film about being alone, not just in that existential sense but also the emotional sense, and indeed the physical sense: Roy McBride (Pitt) is often isolated, like any astronaut, and at one point spends 79 days in a solitary spaceship travelling from Mars to Neptune, in search of his father Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones).

The time is “the near future”, a time when space travel has expanded to include commercial passenger flights to the Moon – but also a time much like our own, living in the shadow of “ultimate catastrophe”. An extraterrestrial threat known as ‘The Surge’ is wreaking havoc and SpaceCom (the privatised version of Nasa) believes it may be coming from Clifford, long presumed dead but possibly anchored off Neptune – so Roy, his conflicted son, is sent to make contact. “I don’t know if I want to find him,” admits Roy in voice-over, “or finally be free of him.”

There’s a lot of voice-over in this movie – which is usually seen as a flaw (‘Show, don’t tell’ being the standard cinematic motto), but the voice-over here is part of the design. What Gray is doing, daringly, is using his hero to undermine the film around him – thus, for instance, to deflate dramatic tension: “Here we go again, fighting over resources,” says the voice-over glumly just before a space-buggy battle on the surface of the Moon, not exactly pumping up our excitement. Ad Astra is a film of remarkable interiority, plunging us into the mind of a “walled-off” man – a man who’s deeply, unremittingly alone. “Just don’t touch me,” pleads the voice-over, aimed at the world in general and his ex-wife Eve (Liv Tyler in a brief, wordless role) in particular. “I’ve been harsh, when I should’ve been tender,” Roy admits to himself, racked with regrets.

Outer space has become a popular setting in the past few years: we’ve had Gravity, The Martian, Interstellar, First Man – and they’ve all been films about solitude, to varying degrees, but none has been as strange, or as gorgeous, as Ad Astra. In a way it’s closer to another recent sci-fi movie, Blade Runner 2049 – equally slow and visually ravishing – but that film was heavy and portentous whereas this one is subtly ironic, with an air of wry detachment. Melodrama, and bombast in general, is avoided at every turn. Everyone’s preternaturally calm – there’s a superb scene where Roy lands a stricken spaceship, all but wresting the controls from its panic-stricken captain, without anyone so much as raising their voice – yet Gray also has an eye for the small human detail. The stock ‘meeting where the mission is explained’ scene is lifted by a cutaway to a random flunky taking notes (the fact that the General in charge is played by small, bespectacled John Ortiz also helps). A 20-second cameo that could’ve been played by a bit player instead gets played by comedienne Natasha Lyonne, adding a memorably snappy note to the proceedings.

The weakness, I suppose, is the storyline, dealing in the tired convention of ‘daddy issues’ – but Dad is merely a projection of Roy himself, standing for the self-destructive part of him that pushes away from other people, their feeble needs and “small ideas”. Dad is the part that looks ‘to the stars’, wilfully missing what’s right here on Earth – and you wait for the film to become sentimental about family, in the way Interstellar became sentimental, but that’s not where Gray is coming from. I can’t recall a better use of TLJ’s stolid, immovable misanthropy (Pitt’s performance also ranks among his best) – though there’s no hatred in Clifford’s fervent wish to push away from the Sun, away from humanity. There’s no rage in the film; the only rage we see – the only violence – comes from an ape, because rage is a primitive emotion. What we have here is a kind of destructive idealism (Gray’s previous film, The Lost City of Z, dealt in similar themes), a fear of being alone which only ends up making us more alone.

Ad Astra speaks to our time, the walled-off hero in a dead world run by machines (“Your input is being processed,” says a bland voice after Roy opens up about his feelings); it’s also very beautiful, in the hazy style favoured by DP Hoyte Van Hoytema (who also shot Her) –yet the beauty adds to the bubble effect, the sense of being trapped along with our hero. Some will hate the movie, for precisely that reason; it’s a moody, introverted indie drama that somehow got made on a $90 million budget. Only Brad Pitt, who also co-produced – and is having quite a year, what with this and Tarantino – could’ve brought such an uncommercial project to the Cyprus multiplex. Look to the stars, indeed.

DIRECTED BY James Gray

STARRING Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga

US 2019 122 mins.