Foreign ministers spar in unexpected New York meeting

In an unexpected exchange between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish foreign ministers in New York on Monday, Nicos Christodoulides told Melvut Cavusoglu that the only solution for Cyprus is a bizonal bicommunal federation, with Cavusoglu insisting that this remains unresolved.

The two foreign ministers reportedly bumped into each other as Christodoulides was about to meet the Greek foreign minister, and just as Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters.

Broadcasting video footage of the conversation, state broadcaster CyBC said that Christodoulides had asked Cavusoglu why the terms of reference to restart the talks could not be decided upon immediately, and why Turkey was asking that a five-party meeting with the two sides and the guarantor powers take place first.

In response, Cavusoglu once again referred to discussions he had last year with President Nicos Anastasiades, who spoke of possible solutions involving a confederation and two states, noting that certain things still require clarification.

“There is no other solution other than a bizonal, bicommunal federation. Let’s shake hands now that we agree and we can move on,” Christodoulides replied.

Cavusoglu refused to shake hands, CyBC reported, insisting that the two sides still need to agree on the basis of future talks, and underlining that Turkey has throughout the years supported efforts towards a solution, both with the Anan plan in 2004 and during the most recent talks in 2017 in Crans-Montana.

In statements upon arriving in New York on Sunday, Anastasiades said that it would not be the Greek-Cypriot side which would sink the efforts of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Anastasiades noted that this week it is expected that both sides will be tried.

“I want to highlight that I remain loyal to all we agreed with Akinci on August 9 during our informal meeting, and I insist on what I agreed to which is nothing other than the document prepared since day one by [the UN envoy] Jane Holl Lute,” he said.

Christodoulides has secured meetings with around 25 foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly taking place in New York this week, “to pass on the message regarding our determination [for a Cyprus solution] but also regarding the support we need to stop the constant violation of international law [by Turkey]” Anastasiades said.

On Sunday night, Anastasiades met the influential American Jewish Committee (AJC), the oldest Jewish group in the US. According to government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Anastasiades “briefed the group on the Cyprus problem and the efforts he is exerting, as well as the support we are expecting from friends of Cyprus.”

“The meeting also delved in the constantly developing relations between Cyprus and Israel,” Prodromou said.

On Monday, the president met with the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, as part of his series of meetings leading up to his address at the UN General Assembly on Thursday and his meeting the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

In statements after the meeting, Prodromou said that Yi highlighted that China considers the Republic of Cyprus as a trustworthy and important ally, and observed that there is always room for a further enhancement of the two countries’ bilateral relations.