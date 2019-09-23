Greece opens up with Cyprus Airways transit flight deal

Cyprus Airways passengers are now able to travel to 29 additional airports in mainland Greece and the Greek islands, connecting through Athens or Thessaloniki, the carrier said on Monday, announcing an agreement signed with Greece-based airline Sky Express.

The agreement, which came into effect in September, provides Cyprus Airways passengers with the opportunity to fly across Sky Express’ network with transit flights through Athens or Thessaloniki.

On a single ticket, Cyprus Airways passengers will be able to fly to Athens or Thessaloniki, from where they will continue their journey with Sky Express aircraft.

From Athens, Sky Express aircraft will fly Cyprus Airways passengers to Astypalaia, Santorini, Syros, Mykonos, Heraklion, Zakynthos, Paros, Karpathos, Ikaria, Kithira, Skiathos, Chios, Milos, Naxos, Corfu, Kos, Kefalonia, Alexandroupoli, Mytilene, Samos, Lemnos, Ioannina, Chania and Kalymnos.

Via Thessaloniki, passengers are able to reach Corfu, Chios, Samos, Mytilene and Skyros.

“What makes the specific agreement important is the fact that we are successfully connecting Cyprus with 29 additional airports in Greece and Greek islands through our flights to Athens and Thessaloniki with just one reservation,” said Natalia Popova, chief commercial officer of Cyprus Airways.