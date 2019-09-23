September 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time

By Reuters News Service00
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's coach award Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's player award USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner of the Best FIFA Women's coach award USA women's coach Jill Ellis

Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday.

Messi, who won the Spanish La Liga title with Barcelona last season as well as the European golden boot, last won the award in 2015.

His win is somewhat of a surprise with Van Dijk, a centre back who transformed Liverpool’s defence on the way to the Champions League crown, having won the European best player award. Messi’s win at the La Scala Opera house in Milan also marks a return to the dominance of the Argentine and Ronaldo, who between them have won the award all but once since 2007.

U.S. co-captain Megan Rapinoe won the women’s top award after helping her country to the World Cup title this year.

She beat fellow co-captain Alex Morgan and England’s Lucy Bronze.

Related posts

Man City will score 10 goals in a match soon, says Foster

Reuters News Service

Early blitz lifts six-try Wales to win over Georgia

Reuters News Service

Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by Man United after West Ham defeat

Reuters News Service

Leaders Omonia continue great start to season

Staff Reporter

Liverpool maintain searing pace, Man United lose at West Ham

Reuters News Service

Vettel ends win drought with Ferrari one-two in Singapore

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign