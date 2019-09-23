Protest planned in Nicosia for return of Varosha to its legitimate residents

The Famagusta Municipality will organise a peaceful rally on Varosha on September 26 outside the UN-protected area of the now-defunct Nicosia airport.

The municipality is calling on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene on a longstanding issue by demanding the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions from Turkey, without any further delay,

These resolutions will theoretically provide for the return of the fenced-off area of Famagusta, Varosha, to its lawful owners.

A statement from the municipality said: “Now that everyone is opposed to the explosive and unacceptable announcements made by Ankara, now that the President of the Republic of Cyprus will put forward this issue during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, now it is the time for the citizens of Famagusta and others, to do everything possible to prevent the implementation of the new unacceptable manoeuvres of Turkey and its representatives on the island, against Famagusta, and against the struggle to reunite our homeland, within the framework of the UN parameters.”

UN Security Council resolution 550, established in 1984, considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

Efforts over the years for the legitimate citizens of Famagusta to return to the city have met with the refusal of Turkey. Recently, the Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ and Turkey say they are preparing to open up Varosha to settlement and development.