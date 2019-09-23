The help available for Thomas Cook passengers

Both Cypriot, UK and other-country authorities are making arrangements for the return of passengers to their countries or origin, including Cypriot nationals who were stranded abroad, mainly in Britain.

All affected passengers should check the dedicated website thomascook.caa.co.uk for more information.

A 24-hour UK helpline has been set up to assist customers abroad and those with future bookings. These are +0300 303 2800 when calling from the UK and +44 1753 330330 when calling from overseas.

In Cyprus, Hermes Airports said passengers due to fly back to the UK before October 6, 2019, would be brought back to the UK at no cost to them. “We will provide passengers with updated information through our website,” Hermes said. “To avoid any inconvenience, passengers are requested to avoid coming to the airport.”

Hermes Airports said the British High Commission will have a representative at the airport for the next two weeks whenever there is a flight to the UK. The first repatriation flight – the one cancelled on Monday – will take off from Paphos to Manchester at 2.25am Tuesday.

The British government said in a statement: “The government and the civil aviation authority are now working together to do everything we can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between 23 September 2019 and 6 October 2019. Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.”

Cypriot passengers in the UK will have to repeat the booking process with another airline, civil aviation said. Depending on their travel insurance coverage and credit card payment, affected passengers can claim a refund.

Foreign and affected Cypriot citizens can also contact the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Centre at +357 22801000. Kingdom, Tourism Office at +44 2073214170 (office hours 09: 00-16: 30, local time).

Bank of Cyprus also referred customers to the same website for further information and to arrange their ticket and travel packages.

In case customers are not provided with a solution, they should refer to the Bank of Cyprus site www.bankofcyprus.com, or contact 1Bank at 800 00 80 or +357 22 12 8000 (if calling from abroad) or the Bank’s branches.