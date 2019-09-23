Thomas Cook collapse could cost Cyprus close to €200m, 15,000 people stranded (Update 5)

By Jean Christou, Annette Chrysostomou and Jonathan Shkurko

Deputy minister for tourism Savvia Perdios said on Monday the cost of the collapse of Thomas Cook to Cyprus would be a loss of some 250,000 tourists and close to €200m in revenues while unpaid hoteliers could suffer to the tune of as much as €50m for July, August and September.

Meanwhile, 15,000 Thomas Cook customers were stranded in Cyprus on Monday, 8,000 of whom were due to fly out this week.

Speaking after a crisis meeting of industry stakeholders on Monday, Perdios said: “It’s a pretty severe blow to tourism in Cyprus. Thomas Cook brought in 5 per cent to 6 per cent of arrivals and maybe even more if we consider overnight stays.”

Perdios said traditionally the tour operator was known to provide longer-stay packages so in terms of revenues “if we consider that the cost of each visitor to Cyprus spends around €750, we can perceive the size and importance of this tour operator,” he added.

He also said his ministry had been preparing for the possibility of Thomas Cook’s demise for days and had already made concrete plans to deal with the situation.

The authorities are making specific arrangements for the return of passengers to their countries and for Cypriot nationals who were stranded abroad.

All Cypriot passengers in the UK will have to repeat the booking process with another airline. Depending on their travel insurance coverage and credit card payment, affected passengers can claim a refund.

Foreign and affected Cypriot citizens can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Centre at +357 22801000. Kingdom, Tourism Office at +44 2073214170 (office hours 09: 00-16: 30, local time).

Attending Monday’s meeting were representatives of the foreign ministry, the transport ministry, police, the Cyprus Hotel Association, the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents, airport operator Hermes.

“We called this meeting chiefly to ensure the safety of visitors and to ensure that those involved in tourism will do what they can for them. At least they should leave with the best impressions possible,” Perdios said after the meeting.

“At this moment the only ones who have serious problems are hoteliers because they offered services in July, August and even September for which most have not been paid. There is a big possibility that this money, about €50 million, will be lost. I want to be honest, it won’t be easy to recover.”

Moves by the deputy ministry will be announced soon. Cypriot nationals are requested to contact the ministry of foreign affairs or diplomatic missions in other countries for information.

Some 8,000 Thomas Cook customers who were due to fly out this week currently stranded in Cyprus while arrangements are being made to get them home. It may even take up to two weeks to accommodate the 15,000 who had bookings.

Hermes Airports said the British High Commission will have a representative at the airport for the next two weeks whenever there is a flight to the UK. The first repatriation flight – the one cancelled on Monday – will take off from Paphos to Manchester at 2.25am Tuesday. As far as is known most other flights to the UK will be replaced more or less at the same time they were scheduled but the Scandinavians will stay at their hotels until they find tickets to go back.

A statement by Hermes Airports confirmed that all of the airline’s flights from Larnaca and Paphos airports to the UK were cancelled and all affected passengers should check the dedicated website thomascook.caa.co.uk for more information.

Hermes said passengers due to fly back to the UK before October 6, 2019, would be brought back to the UK at no cost to them. A 24-hour helpline has been set up to assist Thomas Cook customers abroad and those with future bookings. These are +0300 303 2800 when calling from the UK and +44 1753 330330 when calling from overseas.

Flights operated by Thomas Cook Scandinavia for Monday September 23, have also been cancelled.

“We will provide passengers with updated information through our website,” Hermes said. “To avoid any inconvenience, passengers are requested to avoid coming to the airport.”

Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor Airlines flight (DE1661) scheduled for Monday September 23, was to operate normally, Hermes said.

The Cyprus Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Keve) said the development was ‘extremely negative for Cyprus’

“The Chambers of Commerce expresses its strong concern about the chain effects on Cypriot tourism and the local economy in general, taking into account the problems that will arise in the arrivals of tourists from the UK, which is our main tourist market, as well as other markets served by us,” it said in a statement.

It said Thomas Cook acted not only as an airline but also as a large tour operator, selling a large number of Cyprus hotel reservations.

“The large number of job losses will have a direct impact as this month is a busy month for our hotels, but the problems are expected to extend into the coming months, perhaps in the coming year,” Keve said.

It said the hotel industry would, unfortunately, suffer a new financial blow due to the losses resulting from Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy. The first priority, it said, however, was to get people home.

Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos told the Cyprus Mail the collapse “is a big hit for the Cyprus tourism”

“Thomas Cook has exclusive deals with hotels in Ayia Napa and with Cyprus in general, that’s why their collapse is a huge problem,” he said. “We are shocked. We are currently analysing the problem but the municipality is not the one responsible to find a solution”

Karousos said it was already late in the season but he said the tourism ministry and local municipalities “have a whole year ahead of them to work out what’s the best solution for next summer and find new airlines to serve Cyprus”

“My suggestion for the Ministry of Tourism is to put together a contingency plan for situations like this. More specifically, an emergency budget that will undoubtedly help in situations like this. They are far too frequent now. First Monarch Airlines, then Cobalt, now Thomas Cook. An emergency budget is paramount in these kinds of situations,” the mayor said.

ACTA president Vasilis Stamataris told the Cyprus Mail: “The Thomas Cook collapse is a huge blow for hoteliers in Cyprus. The fact that this happened at the end of summer in September is not a consolation. In fact, hoteliers who work with Thomas Cook are likely going to lose the entire income from the busiest summer months of June, July and August.”

Stamataris said the company had not yet paid hoteliers for those months as it was planning to do so in Septemberor October. “Some hotels have 70-80 per cent of their customers booked through Thomas Cook Others actually have 100 per cent of their customers booked with Thomas Cook.”

“As far as repatriations are concerned, ACTA is working with the High Commission to ensure a swift return to their countries for holidaymakers. It’s not going to be easy to repatriate them, we expect massive problems, but I’m sure a solution will be found,” he added.

The Thomas Cook collapse has stranded hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The firm ran hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year in 16 countries. It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

“The government and the civil aviation authority are now working together to do everything we can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between 23 September 2019 and 6 October 2019. Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines, the British government said in a statement.

In Cyprus, The British High Commission on Monday said it was “saddened by Thomas Cook’s collapse – both for holidaymakers and their staff”. “Given these exceptional circumstances, we will ensure the [UK] government is working around the clock to support those impacted,” the announcement said.

“We understand that this is a hugely distressing situation for Thomas Cook passengers, people with holidays booked with Thomas Cook and Thomas Cook staff.”

Those who have any have any questions should visit https://thomascook.caa.co.uk.

Bank of Cyprus also referred customers to the same website for further information and to arrange their ticket and travel packages.

In case customers are not provided with a solution, they should refer to the Bank of Cyprus site www.bankofcyprus.com, or contact 1Bank at 800 00 80 or +357 22 12 8000 (if calling from abroad) or the Bank’s branches.