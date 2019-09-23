September 23, 2019

TV audience for 2019 Emmy awards slumps 32% to all-time low

Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses with her award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

The U.S. television audience for the Emmy Awards show, celebrating the best of television, slumped to 6.9 million viewers, its lowest ever level, according to Nielsen ratings data on Monday.

The audience dropped by more than 32% from last year’s ceremony, which at the time was a record low of 10.2 million U.S. viewers.

The Emmy awards, broadcast live on Fox on Sunday, awarded its highest honors to medieval fantasy drama and fan favorite “Game of Thrones” and quirky British comedy “Fleabag.”

The three-hour ceremony in Los Angeles was broadcast without a host against stiff competition from “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.

Major award shows have been losing ground with the public in recent years, although the Oscars in February, which featured performances by rock band Queen and Lady Gaga, bucked the trend by rising some 10 percent to some 29.6 million U.S. viewers.

