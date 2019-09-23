Two arrested for burglary at a defunct betting shop

Two people were arrested late on Sunday on suspicion of burglary and the possession of stolen goods in Limassol.

Police spotted two young men, 20 and 26, at midnight, carrying a television and stopped them for inspection, they said.

Officers found some remote controls, phone chargers and other wires in the bag of the 26-year-old which they seized as evidence.

The two men could not offer sufficient explanation about the property and were arrested for the possession of stolen goods, according to police.

After search in the area, they discovered that a burglary had been committed at a former betting agency.

The owner of the agency was called to the scene, reported the theft of property and identified the television and other objects found in the possession of the suspects.

The suspects are being held into custody.