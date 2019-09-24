Dangerous children’s clothing to be removed from shops

The consumer protection service has launched a campaign to identify and remove from the market any children’s clothing they deem dangerous for children.

The checks started on Monday and will continue until October 4. The aim is to check more than 80 premises and remove clothing from shops and schools that might danger the safety of children under 14.

According to the service there is, for example, an appropriate length for strings in children’s clothing depending on their placement.

“The presence of strings in children’s clothing is dangerous for children, as they can cause serious injury and even death. Many accidents have been reported during children’s activities when the strings got stuck in slides, doors, trees and elsewhere,” said an announcement.

The campaign also includes informing the public as well as the shops on the danger of strings hanging from schoolchildren clothing.

For more information http://www.consumer.gov.cy/mcit/cyco/cyconsumer.nsf/index_gr/index_gr?OpenDocument