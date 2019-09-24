Efforts ‘well underway’ for second phase of Gesy, minister says

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Tuesday said things were well underway for the introduction of the second phase of Gesy, which concerns the introduction of inpatient care.

He was speaking after a meeting with the Greens on the national health scheme.

According to the minister, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), which oversees the implementation of Gesy, is now focused on implementation of the second phase.

Though problems do exist in Gesy, they were the expected ones and are being addressed, he said, adding they mostly concern familiarity issues of both providers and beneficiaries.

“As the weeks went by, as we had said, the problems would be reduced, and so they have,” he said.

He added the HIO was quick to solve the problems as they arose, which was very important.

On the situation in public hospitals, Ioannou said that “problems existed, existed and will continue to exist,” and that the public health services organisation (Okypy) aimed to improve the services offered by public hospitals.

He reiterated that the government had increased staff by 300 in public hospitals based on the plan that was drawn up. “We have recruited nurses, carers, we are also recruiting doctors, incentives have been given, we have plans and we are moving forward and solving any problems that present,” he said.

The first phase of Gesy was launched on June 1 this year. The second phase that will include inpatient care will be implemented in June 2020.