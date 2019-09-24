Film review: The Goldfinch **

By Preston Wilder

Millions of people read The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt’s 773-page, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, when it came out in 2014. I wasn’t one of them – I’d read Tartt’s other big hit, The Secret History, and hadn’t enjoyed it – then again it doesn’t really matter, when it comes to this widely disliked film version. Fans of the book didn’t approve (“In the end, there’s too much good stuff missing,” wrote Todd McCarthy in the Hollywood Reporter), others didn’t even give it a chance. The film opened in the US last week with a paltry $2.7 million, making it one of the year’s biggest duds.

Speaking as a clueless newbie with no expectations, I have to say the film isn’t bad – in fact it’s quite watchable, a tale of a motherless, guilt-ridden boy named Theo (Oakes Fegley, growing into Ansel Elgort in adulthood) who steals a painting called ‘The Goldfinch’ from the museum where his mum gets killed in a terrorist bombing. What’s missing here isn’t drama but momentum – a tricky thing to achieve, especially while also trying to condense a 773-page novel – and the kind of vivid climax that might justify the hefty running-time. Theo’s adventures shift from a patrician New York household to a tract home in the desert outside Vegas where he moves with his feckless dad (Luke Wilson) – and that’s just in childhood. There’s no shortage of plot, it just never builds into anything essential.

Based on my limited experience of Tartt (and descriptions of the novel), I suspect the problem lies with the source material. The book apparently comes with frequent detours and peeks at the inner life of its characters – all the ‘good stuff’ mentioned by McCarthy – but its unifying idea seems simple enough: Theo’s guilt over losing his mum is twinned with his guilt over stealing the painting, so only by resolving the latter can he resolve the former. It’s an abstract notion, which Tartt (I assume) tarted up with various sub-plots and glimpses of Theo’s thought processes. This can work on the page, partly because a book isn’t read in one sitting, but film is a different beast: it needs a rhythm, it needs momentum, it has to operate as a tight, punchy unit. And of course it’s hard to show thought processes, unless the boy describes one of his dreams (as he does at one point), which seems a bit lame.

“Something happened between us,” says Theo in voice-over, speaking of his encounter, post-bombing, with another of the victims, a dying antiquarian who points him in the direction of his antique furniture shop. “The minute I was there, it felt right,” says our hero, speaking of his first visit to the shop – but none of this is obvious to the viewer, which is why it has to be explained in voice-over. The film never gets under Theo’s skin. Feelings remain undefined – beyond the fact that the boy feels trapped, like the bird in the painting is trapped. Even the painting remains undefined, a half-hearted symbol belatedly bigged up at the climax.

Sub-plots appear, but the ‘good stuff’ only adds to the clutter. Theo’s romance with a girl who loves someone else feels superfluous, and could’ve been cut (but of course it was in the book). His teenage friendship with fellow misfit Boris (Finn Wolfhard) is the best part, set in a stark suburban wilderness – DP Roger Deakins gives a lovely visual texture to scenes like the boys, high on acid, lying next to each other beside the shimmering darkness of a swimming pool – and the scenes in the patrician New York household are good too (Deakins, once again, comes through, with some striking use of silhouette), but how do they all fit together? Even the starry cast seems a bit off. Wilson is too affable an actor for the irresponsible dad; Nicole Kidman seems lost in the nothing role of the New York mum who takes care of Theo after his own mum is gone, doing the familiar Kidman tic of puckering her face at random moments and moving stiffly, as if in a new body.

Again, the film is watchable – and occasionally more. The notion of Theo as a fake (a ‘reproduction’) that appears authentic, like the furniture he ends up selling, is intriguing. The notion of characters ruled by regret – his childhood sweetheart Pippa has it too, having missed her chance to be a musician – might’ve worked, in a stronger movie. But Pippa is another half-baked character who presumably worked better in the book, and The Goldfinch, in the end, is a case of a whole being less than the sum of its parts. “A lot of trouble – but worth it, yes?” offers someone near the end of this very long movie. I’m not so sure.

DIRECTED BY John Crowley

STARRING Oakes Fegley, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman

US 2019 149 mins.