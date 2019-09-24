First group of stranded Thomas Cook passengers to leave Tuesday

The first repatriation flight since the collapse of Thomas Cook will leave from Paphos at 6pm on Tuesday with Manchester as its destination.

The flight, operated by Titan Airways, was originally scheduled to depart at 2.35am but was later rescheduled.

According to Hermes spokeswoman Chrysta Ntzani, Titan Airways is working together with the civil aviation department to provide return flights to the UK for stranded passengers.

She said in the next few days some 3,600 British nationals booked with the bankrupt travel agency will travel to the UK from both Paphos and Larnaca airports.

After the collapse of Thomas Cook on Monday, 15,000 passengers in Cyprus lost their flights, of which 8,000 were due to fly out this week.

Emergency flights brought 14,700 people back to the United Kingdom from various destinations on Monday after the collapse of Thomas Cook, and around 135,300 more are expected to be returned over the next 13 days, Britain’s aviation regulator said.

“With 13 days remaining and approximately 135,300 passengers still to bring back to the UK, we are working around the clock, in conjunction with the government and the aviation industry, to deliver the flying programme after Thomas Cook ceased trading,” the regulator said.

“UK Civil Aviation Authority launched largest peacetime repatriation on 23 September 2019 to bring more than 14,700 people back to the UK,” it said.

Seventy-four flights were scheduled on Tuesday, to bring back 16,500 people.