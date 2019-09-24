Larnaca launching educational programme for migrant kids

Larnaca Municipality is offering an educational programme for children with migratory backgrounds within the Open Society project, an integration programme for third-country nationals.

The Open Society project began in March in collaboration with Paphos municipality and Yeroskipou Community Welfare Council (SKE).

The aim of the 18-month project is to help migrants and refugees integrate into local society through educational activities and social support services.

“It is an innovative action and a first collaboration of the municipality with the Center for Social Innovation (CSI) in Nicosia,” said Irene Theodoulou, who heads the programme.

The upcoming educational programme in Larnaca involves 36-teaching hours for 15 teenagers between the ages of 15-18 coming from a migratory background. The purpose is for children to practice social and critical skills as well as teach them other professional and technological skills.

“The programme will probably start from October and the children will be selected from different schools in Larnaca based on their needs, after replying to a questionnaire to make sure they are suitable candidates for the programme,” said Theodoulou.

“It is still a pilot project with a small budget of €100,000. We set small goals in order to point out the needs of the community since this is our first collaboration with EU projects,” she added.

She said they were also planning a First Aid seminar for third-country nationals.

Open Society is funded mainly by the European Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (90 per cent) and partly by the Republic of Cyprus (10 per cent).

In the context of the project, SKE Yeroskipou also offers daycare for a handful of five-year-old’s coming from refugee or migrant background.

For more information http://opensociety.com.cy/en/