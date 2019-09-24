Loss in arrivals from Thomas Cook collapse could be mitigated Perdios says (Update 2)

Around 50 per cent of the tourists who would have arrived with Thomas Cook will continue to be able to travel to Cyprus, as subsidiaries from Scandinavia and possibly Germany will continue to operate, deputy minister for tourism Savvas Perdios said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting of the House commerce committee, Perdios said there was information that the Scandinavian subsidiary was likely to be saved, while more news on the German market is expected, he said. This means about half of visitors who were slated to travel with Thomas Cook would continue to do so.

Thomas Cook was bringing in around 250,000 holidaymakers a year to Cyprus. Some 185,000 have been and gone this year, and 45,000 were due to come in the next three months. But if the Scandinavian and German subsidiaries continue to operate, losses would be mitigated, the minister said.

“This means that out of the 250,000 of Thomas Cook’s visitors to Cyprus [every year], about 50 per cent will be able to keep coming,” he said.

Perdios said this also means that unlike initially feared the hoteliers will be paid for the visitors from these countries for this summer. Hoteliers said on Monday they were facing losses of up to €50m for July, August and September if they could not recoup what they were owed by the company.

Scandinavians coming to Cyprus this year numbered 90,000, Perdios said, accounting for 40 per cent of the 250,000 Thomas Cook clients, and 10 per cent or 25,000 travelled from Germany.

On Tuesday afternoon, repatriation flights will start flying out from Cyprus to the UK mainly.

This week, there were 38 scheduled flights scheduled with Thomas Cook Airlines, namely with Thomas Cook UK, Thomas Cook Scandinavia and Condor. Of these, 32 flights – 24 flights from Larnaca airport and eight from Paphos airport have been cancelled, while four flights to Scandinavia and one with Condor to Germany will operate.

The first repatriation flight since the collapse will leave from Paphos at 6pm on Tuesday with Manchester as its destination. The flight, operated by Titan Airways, was originally scheduled to depart at 2.35am but was later rescheduled.

Hermes Airports said this would be followed by another nine rescue flights from Paphos and Larnaca, bringing the number flying out to ten on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Hermes spokeswoman Chrysta Ntzani, Titan Airways is working together with the civil aviation department to provide return flights to the UK for stranded passengers.

She said in the next few days some 3,600 British nationals booked with the bankrupt travel agency will travel to the UK from both Paphos and Larnaca airports.

After the collapse of Thomas Cook on Monday, 15,000 passengers in Cyprus lost their flights, of which 8,000 were due to fly out this week.

All flights will leave at the times they were originally scheduled and will fly to the destinations they were planned to go. Of the ten flights now announced, seven will be operated by British charter airline Titan, one by Portuguese Hifly, one by Easyjet and one by Miami Air International.

Emergency flights brought 14,700 people back to the United Kingdom from various destinations on Monday after the collapse of Thomas Cook, and around 135,300 more are expected to be returned over the next 13 days, Britain’s aviation regulator said.

“With 13 days remaining and approximately 135,300 passengers still to bring back to the UK, we are working around the clock, in conjunction with the government and the aviation industry, to deliver the flying programme after Thomas Cook ceased trading,” the regulator said.

“UK Civil Aviation Authority launched largest peacetime repatriation on 23 September 2019 to bring more than 14,700 people back to the UK,” it said.

Seventy-four flights were scheduled on Tuesday, to bring back 16,500 people.