More paediatrician decide to join Gesy

A group of 12 paediatricians announced on Tuesday they will be joining the national health system (Gesy) after calls from parents.

Although paediatricians strongly opposed Gesy initially, more and more are gradually joining the system as the fourth month of its implementation is coming to an end. There were around 130 children doctors before Tuesday’s announcement.

“Envisioning a functional system, we gave time for improvements,” the twelve doctors said in a written statement. “We responsibly assumed initiatives for changes that would allow the implementation of this vision, putting aside the risks of personal and professional cost.”

The doctors said they were joining Gesy after exhausting all options and taking into serious consideration the strong desire and parents’ calls who entrusted them with their children to continue to be served by their own paediatrician within the new system, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups.