Ozersay knocks ‘terms of reference’, says more documents won’t help solve Cyprob

Documents such as the terms of reference will not resolve the Cyprus problem, Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ said on Tuesday, noting that they only serve to complicate matters and constituted a waste of time if certain fundamental aspects were not changed.

Speaking to Turkish Cypriot Bayrak TV from New York, Ozersay said that the terms of reference should not turn into a paper exercise for both sides, adding that similar documents which were interpreted differently between the two communities had arisen in the past.

“Adding another document above these will not lead to an agreement,” Ozersay stressed.

This time, Ozersay continued, the Cyprus problem cannot be solved through documents and this is something that the UN and other international bodies must realise, and this is something he said he is communicating through his contacts in New York.

“We are explaining to our interlocutors that they are obliged to find an answer to the following question: What was the reason that the negotiation process in 2017 crashed? Without an answer to this, without an answer as to whether anything has changed in the past two years, new negotiations will bring new failures.”

The issue is simple, Ozersay noted. “One of the basic reasons why negotiations failed in 2017 was because the Greek Cypriot side was not ready to share power and wealth with us [Turkish Cypriots].”

Today, he added, two years later, “has the Greek Cypriot side changed its position on this?”

The answer, unfortunately, is no, Ozersay said.

“This is the reason why the idea that the Cyprus problem can be solved through a paper exercise must be abandoned.”

Dialogue among the two communities is not limited to negotiations but can develop in sectors where there may be cooperation, Ozersay noted, referring to the UN’s latest report which stressed the need for dialogue between the divided communities, regardless if one does not recognise the other.

Ozersay added while in New York he had provided his interlocutors with concrete examples of areas where such cooperation could take place.

“I am trying with my team to explain to our interlocutors as much as we can. We present the views and thoughts of the Turkish Cypriot people on such broad platforms; we are trying to make it visible. As always, we strive to make our voice heard”.

In New York, Ozersay is set to meet with UN officials and hold meetings with state leaders participating in the UN General Assembly this week. He is also expected to address the foreign minister summits organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

On Monday, Ozersay met with the UN Undersecretary-General Rosemary Di Carlo.