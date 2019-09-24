Paphos-Polis road closed after truck carrying sand overturns

Roads were closed in both directions along the Paphos–Polis Chrysochous route on Tuesday after a truck carrying sand overturned, police said.

Drivers from Paphos were being directed to use the Tsada-Polemiou road. Those travelling from Polis to Paphos were being directed to use the Kathikas-Peyia-Paphos road.

The fire department was called to the scene and managed to rescue the driver who was conscious but trapped in the truck.

He was taken to Paphos’ hospital for treatment as authorities worked to clear the road.