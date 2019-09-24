Teacher who allegedly used violence against boy, 9, is suspended

A Limassol primary school teacher who allegedly used violence against a student leading to a head injury was suspended on Tuesday pending the completion of investigations into the incident that occurred last week.

The teacher was reportedly informed by his lawyer on Tuesday that during the day he would be receiving a letter of suspension from the education ministry.

News of the incident emerged on September 18, when the student filed a complaint with police, claiming that after being rude to the teacher during a lesson, the teacher then allegedly took the boy to his office where he pulled him by the shirt and pushed him against a wall, hitting his head.

The teacher was arrested and charged later that day but denied the claims made by his nine-year-old.

Police investigations into the matter are expected to be completed in the coming days, after which the case file will be sent to the legal service for advice on how to proceed.