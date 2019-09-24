September 24, 2019

Teenage climate activist Thunberg takes on Trump’s Twitter taunt

By Reuters News Service00
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shot back at on Tuesday at U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to mock her on Twitter by changing her profile on the social media site to reflect Trump’s taunting remark.

Late on Monday Trump retweeted a clip of the 16-year-old’s speech to a United Nations climate summit in which she angrily denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change by demanding: “How dare you?”

Trump, 73, commented: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

By Tuesday Thunberg shot back, changing her Twitter biography to: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

A Reuters video of Thunberg glaring at Trump as he entered the United Nations in New York on Monday went viral on social media. Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change.

Thunberg started missing school on Fridays a year ago to protest for climate action outside the Swedish parliament, inspiring millions of children and sparking a global climate strike movement known as Fridays for Future.

