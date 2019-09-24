The bigger the better

The perfect snapshot backdrop, Big Flowers are a global trend. ALIX NORMAN meets two Limassol-based women whose handcrafted peonies serve the blossoming market

These aren’t just flowers. They’re Big Flowers: colossal blooms that tower overhead, filling the sky with a burst of petals. Fuchsia and amber, magenta and violet, blush and cream, they’re a study in oversize glamour; an Alice in Wonderland moment of magical madness. And, courtesy of two queens of their craft, each is made right here on the island…

Jelena Drazdauskaite and Julia Golubitskaja are the creatives; Jelena an Estonian manicurist and Julia a Russian financial whiz who’s an ardent craftswoman in her spare time. “We both enjoy anything artistic that involves working with our hands,” says Jelena. “And bringing beauty to the world, of course!” Flowers have always been a passion for both – albeit in a smaller size. Julia has long made silk bouquets, brooches, and boutonnieres for her friends and family, while Jelena is often called upon to create intricate floral art on her clients’ nails. So a shared business was the natural progression for the two Limassol-based ladies.

Calling themselves Big Flowers Cyprus, the duo launched their venture just three months ago, working out of Jelena’s spare room. “We had a friend in Tallinn who had a similar line in supersized flowers,” Jelena explains. “We loved what she was making, the way the flowers looked in photographs and on social media, so when she mentioned she was working on a project for a Cyprus-based client, we were really intrigued!”

The local postal service, however, threw a spanner in the floral works. “It was clear that shipping such large, delicate creations all the way from Estonia wasn’t always viable,” says Jelena. “And so we raised the idea of undertaking projects ourselves, here on the island; I mean, we were both crafters, why not give it a try? We knew the flowers were incredibly popular not just in Estonia but worldwide: there’s a huge market for them in Russia and America, and clearly Cyprus was following the trend…”

While Alibaba.com titillates the Far East with oversized daisies in bold blues and flamingo pink, Amazon offers Americans huge hydrangeas in subtle shades of peach, and Indiamart peddles mammoth marigolds in dazzling shades of gold. But here in Europe, says Jelena, it’s the peony that’s king. And other than the odd jet black commission, the duo work with natural hues: delicate pinks and mauves and creams.

“Who doesn’t love peonies?” asks Jelena with a laugh. “They’re such a beautiful, impressive flower, and currently the flower of choice at European weddings. Of course if someone asks for roses or lilies, we can make them. But we’ve done our research into the market,” she adds. “And the market wants peonies!”

Stunning and en vogue they may be, but peonies are not the easiest flower to create; Jelena and Julia can spend over 48 hours working on just one. “So far, we’ve made roughly 50 flowers in total, mostly the bigger size, though we offer a slightly smaller flower should it be needed. The largest are over 2 metres in height, with a bloom that’s 60 centimetres in diameter – and these can take two full days to create.”

While the metal and plastic stems are relatively easy to construct, the blooms are hand-cut and shaped from Italian craft paper – a lengthy, exacting process. “First of all you have to cut all the petals,” Jelena explains, “specially shaping about 800 petals for each flower. These are stuck together, fashioned into small fan shapes and, when you have enough, they’re arranged into one large bloom which is added to the stem. It’s not easy,” she smiles. “But you end up with something that makes you feel really warm inside. And, of course, they make the client very happy!”

A favourite at anniversaries, christenings, and weddings – “a big flower arch is very popular at the moment,” says Jelena – as well as at various corporate events, the big flowers are available both for rent and sale.

“The majority of the business involves renting to functions,” Jelena reveals. “But we’ve also created window displays for shops, romantic dinners for couples, table decorations for parties, and embellished many an exhibition launch with our massive blooms. We’ve had a kindergarten rent the flowers for its annual photoshoot, set up several ‘flower walls’ for corporate clients, and rented out the flowers to photographers as props.

“You can also,” she adds, “buy the flowers. They’re really beautiful as décor: they make such a difference to an entrance hall; they stand for years and never fade. We’ve sold to offices” – one devoted husband recently purchased seven of the peonies for his wife’s place of work – “and were commissioned by a well-known florist who wanted several for his headquarters.”

While Big Flowers Cyprus began with friends and family, over the last few weeks Jelena and Julia have seen their market expand to include Brits and locals. “I believe that if you work hard, then your business will succeed – and we are working very hard!” laughs Jelena. “But we’re still surprised by how successful we’ve been in such a short time.”

In an era when Instagram is all, a snapshot backdrop can make or break your event. And it’s this, Jelena suggests, that’s driving the demand for Big Flowers. But it’s not the blossoming market which most delights the two, she concludes; it’s the happiness. “Both Julia and I love what we do; my spare room is filled with the flowers and we feel it makes for such a magical, wonderful space. And, at the end of the day, we’re just delighted that our big flowers are bringing so much joy to the island!”

Big Flowers Cyprus rent and sell their creations. Prices range from €40 (renting for an event) to €200 (purchase). For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘bigflowerscyprus’, the Instagram account @bigflowerscyprus, or call 99 102938 or 96 574958