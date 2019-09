The fire service on Tuesday freed a two-year-old boy whose leg was trapped in a pool skimmer in Paphos.

At 8.26am the service received a call reporting the toddler’s foot was caught in the skimmer of a swimming pool at a private residence and the parents were unable to free him.

Firefighters used special equipment to break the area around the skimmer and free the boy.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.