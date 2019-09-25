British woman claims Cypriot donkey milk cured her eczema

A 46-year-old British woman suffering from severe eczema has claimed that a hypoallergenic milk salve made from donkey milk and engineered at the Cyprus University of Technology cured her illness.

Rosa Enfield, a marketing manager from Winchester, told The Sun newspaper that her skin condition made it impossible for her to cook, get dressed and shower.

The woman was prescribed two rounds of steroids by her GP but nothing seemed to ease her pain and soothe her hands, until she tried the €14 cream made from donkey milk, which she said, cured her eczema completely.

“I was sleeping badly, working long hours and dealing with all the emotional turmoil that comes with a messy divorce and that was when my hands went from being just very dry and flaky to becoming red, swollen, cracked and extremely painful,” the woman told The Sun.

“It was hard some days to even cook dinner for the kids as holding pans was so painful. It hurt every time I touched something.

Enfield revealed that within a week of using the donkey milk-based salve three times a day and beneath cotton gloves at night, “the cracks had started to close and the swelling had dramatically reduced”.

“The relief I felt is indescribable,” she said. “Aside from the look of my hands it was just incredible not to be in so much pain every day.

“My hands were still a bit red after a month and you could see the patches on my wrists where the eczema had been but the cracks, swelling and flaking had all but gone.”

However, Photis Papademas, professor of Dairy Science and Agriculture at the Cyprus University of Technology, said it is important to tread very lightly in cases like this.

“We certainly conducted comparative studies on the effects of donkey milk, but never aimed at curing eczema and psoriasis,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

“Using words like ‘cure’ for non-pharmaceutical products, such as the cream the woman used, is very dangerous and might give false hope to people dealing with similar issues.”

Professor Papademas said that donkey milk has been used as a soothing product since ancient times, but it is unlikely to have the miracle effects the woman described.

“A great number of clinical studies have been conducted on donkey milk, but not in the medical or cosmetic field, where science still has inconclusive results.

“Research indicates that consuming donkey milk could boost the immune system but we are still very far from being able to call donkey milk a cure.

“Most importantly, without knowing the woman’s pre-existent conditions, it is simply impossible to determine whether the cream she used was the sole responsible for her improved condition.”