Coffee and cake morning at Minthis

Minthis in association with MacMillan Cancer Support is hosting a Coffee Morning, on the 27th September, between 09:30 – 11:30.

Coffee Morning is a fund-raising event that offers the opportunity to people from all over the globe, to host a fundraising event. The donations they collect go towards MacMillan Charity, which supports people living with cancer.

We are doing it for a good cause. So, with pleasure we invite everyone for coffee and cake, and to help raise money for the MacMillan Cancer support.

Minthis Golf Club Members and Milrose Confectionary will be baking and donating the cakes, and coffee and drinks will be donated by KEO.

100% of the donations received on the day will go to charity.

Save the date

Day: Friday, 27th September

Time: 09:30-11:30

Place: Minthis