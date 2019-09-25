Cyprus Airways registers increase in passenger flow over summer

Cyprus Airways flew a total of 284,000 passengers from Cyprus to the rest of Europe since March, the company said on Wednesday.

The airline’s fleet consists of two Airbus A319-100, capable of carrying up to 144 passengers.

Cyprus Airways Chief Operations Officer George Mavrokostas said that the company’s first two years in business had been a success and the past summer was proof of what it could do in the future.

The majority of Cypriot holidaymakers chose Greece as their summer destination, with Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, and Skiathos topping the list of most popular destinations.

However, an increase in passengers on flights to and from Tel Aviv, Prague, Bratislava, and Kosice, both in Slovakia was also registered.

Mavrokostas spoke of the importance of exploring new markets such as Slovakia, which he said would help expand and develop incoming tourism.

For the upcoming winter season, Cyprus Airways will continue to operate flights to and from Athens, Thessaloniki, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Prague, and Heraklion.

The statement also said the airline would soon announce its new flight schedule for next summer, which will launch in March 2020 and will start to serve new routes to promote Cyprus as a tourist destination.

Cyprus was left reeling this week after the collapse of Thomas Cook, one of the biggest sources of arrivals to the island.