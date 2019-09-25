Erdogan and Guterres discuss Cyprus in New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed Cyprus with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Wednesday in New York.

According to an announcement from the UN, the Secretary-General met with Erdogan and exchanged views on the fight against climate change.

“They also discussed situations of mutual concern, including Syria, Libya and Cyprus,” the announcement said.

Erdogan was to also to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning, New York time, where they were expected to discuss Greek-Turkish relations, Ankara’s provocations against the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, migration flows, and the Cyprus issue.

Following the meeting, the Greek PM will brief President Nicos Anastasiades on what was to have been discussed.

Guterres will be meeting Mitsotakis on Thursday, President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday.

The UN Secretary-General’s meetings with the two leaders and representatives of the guarantor powers is part of his initiative related to reaching an agreement on the terms of reference for Cyprus talks to resume.

The Cyprus News Agency, citing sources, reported that Guterres’ special envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute, had begun contacts with the parties and has already had telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Greece, Britain and Turkey.

This will be followed by a meeting between the ministers of foreign affairs of Greece and Turkey, Nikos Dendias and Mevlut Cavusoglu respectively.