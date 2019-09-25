Former MEP suggests setting up international peacebuilding institute post-solution

Former MEP for Akel Takis Hadjigeorgiou presented a proposal on Wednesday for the creation of an international peacebuilding organisation or institute on the island in the event of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“There is an urgent need for a potential solution to be accompanied by a move which would demonstrate a genuine commitment on behalf of the international community, proving that a solution involves everyone,” Hadjigeorgiou said.

The basic idea, he said, is the establishment of a peacebuilding institution that would function under the umbrella of the UN, and which would work towards consolidating peace in a post-solution Cyprus, as well as in the broader region.

Hadjigeorgiou added that he has held dozens of meetings to discuss the idea, not only with the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, but also with EU commissioners and politicians, party leaders, and lawyers.

The proposal has also been sent to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to UN envoy Jane Holl Lute, through the UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar.

According to Hadjigeorgiou, the ultimate goal can come about if the two leaders resume negotiations mediated by the UN, at which point they can request from Guterres that if an agreement is reached, the UN will have to install an office in Cyprus.

“The area needs it,” Hadjigeorgiou said. “UN in New York, UN in Geneva, UN in Cyprus,” he said.