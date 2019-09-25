September 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Frederick University acknowledged as e-learning leader

By Press Release00

Frederick University is one of the 21 universities in Europe to receive the E-xcellence label for associates in quality.

The university has been recognised as operating in a continuous process of improving its e-learning performance.

By achieving the E-xcellence Associates in Quality label, Frederick University has demonstrated that it offers quality controlled e-learning and keeps up to date with the latest developments. Furthermore, that it uses the E-xcellence instrument for benchmarked self-assessment on e-learning and take measures of improvement accordingly.

By becoming an E-xcellence Associate in Quality, Frederick University is now part of a network of universities with opportunities to meet virtually with peers and experts in the field of e-learning. Frederick University will have access to the expertise of other universities and share its own expertise with them in a virtual community.

The label is provided by the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU), Europe’s leading institutional association in online, open and flexible Learning.

With E-xcellence, EADTU is leading a European movement of universities that follow new developments and innovations in e-learning. The E-xcellence Associates are focusing on the improvement of four priority elements of progressive higher education: Accessibility, Flexibility, Interactiveness and Personalisation.

So far 21 E-xcellence awards have been handed out to faculties and universities all over Europe.

