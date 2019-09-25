September 25, 2019

Green olives get their own festival

Better known as elies tsakistes, green olives will be celebrated on Friday with their own festival, the first of its kind. Organised by the Cultural Club Palmos Episkopis, the festival will transform Episkopi parking into an olive enthusiast’s dream, with activities happening all around the area.

Festivities will begin at 7pm at the old olive mill of the village of Episkopi. There, guests will be able to visit the olive mill, a photography exhibition and watch Cypriot traditional dances. Afterwards, accompanied by Cypriot music, visitors can walk to the parking area in the centre of the village to continue the entertainment. There, a documentary about olives and the old olive mill of the village will be screened while traditional dances will again take the floor soon after.

Then, the first competition of breaking the olives will also take place. Ending on a musical note, the programme will finish with a tribute to Stelios Kazantzides before the Levare Band entertains some more.

Entrance to the Tsakisti Elia Festival is free and there will, of course, be olive products for sale as well as food and drinks.

 

1st Festival of Tsakisti Elia

Festival celebrating green olives with music, dancing, a photo exhibition, tours and competitions. September 27. Episkopi Parking, Limassol. 7pm-12am. Free. The food will cost €10 for adults and €5 for children and tickets have to be bought in advance

 

