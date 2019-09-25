Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties

Fourth-tier Colchester United dumped last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur out of the League Cup 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes in the third round on Tuesday.

While Spurs sank, holders Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another at the Deepdale ground.

On a night with seven Premier League clubs playing lower league sides, League Two Colchester rose to the challenge.

A first-half double from Danny Ings helped Southampton to a 4-0 win at League One (third-tier) Portsmouth in the first south-coast derby in seven years between two of the fiercest rivals in English soccer.