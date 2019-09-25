September 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties

By Reuters News Service00
Colchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout

Fourth-tier Colchester United dumped last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur out of the League Cup 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes in the third round on Tuesday.

While Spurs sank, holders Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another at the Deepdale ground.

On a night with seven Premier League clubs playing lower league sides, League Two Colchester rose to the challenge.

A first-half double from Danny Ings helped Southampton to a 4-0 win at League One (third-tier) Portsmouth in the first south-coast derby in seven years between two of the fiercest rivals in English soccer.

Related posts

Russia facing potential Olympic ban after WADA cites ‘inconsistent’ data

Reuters News Service

Valverde dismisses Barcelona crisis talk

Reuters News Service

Russia facing potential Olympic ban

Reuters News Service

Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time

Reuters News Service

Man City will score 10 goals in a match soon, says Foster

Reuters News Service

Early blitz lifts six-try Wales to win over Georgia

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign