Our View: Foreign ministers play to the cameras at UN

If any proof was needed that the Cyprus talks were literally going nowhere right now, or ever possibly, it was seeing the video of the foreign ministers of Cyprus and Turkey during their chance encounter in the corridors of power at the UN HQ in New York.

It was almost the next best thing to being a fly on the wall inside the fated last supper at Crans-Montana in July 2017. If Nicos Christodoulides and Mevlut Cavusoglu, had not been wearing suits, we might be forgiven for wondering whether we were looking at a schoolyard scene. They were both playing to the cameras.

“I have the minutes,” Cavusoglu said. Christodoulides replied: “We have also the minutes.” You almost expected one of them to say: “My minutes are bigger than yours”. They were referring of course to Cavusoglu’s insistence that President Nicos Anastasiades had discussed a two-state solution or confederation with him at the Swiss talks.

The Turkish foreign minister is like a dog with a bone on this but Anastasiades has repeatedly denied he discussed any such thing, though he has publicly floated the idea of a more decentralised state. Someone is lying.

Cavusoglu told our foreign minister during their exchange on camera that the president had made the two-state comment in front of Christodoulides himself. He, in turn, cut Cavusoglu off before he could finish his sentence and responded saying: “Remember that the President was…” but then cut himself short, leaving us all to wonder what was going on with the president at the time. It was like missing the punchline to a really good joke.

Cynicism aside, the statements made by both men during the conversation made it clear that the sides are sticking to their red lines. Turkey wants a five-party informal conference to discuss how to move forward.

Interestingly Anastasiades appears to have dropped the decentralised federation idea for now, probably after the fierce backlash, and the Greek Cypriot side has returned to the bicommunal, bizonal federation (BBF) formula, which is not what Ankara and some quarters in the north wish to negotiate any longer.

The UN wants the two leaders to agree on terms of reference for new talks. They don’t mind what they are as long as both sides agree on the way forward. That deal was close, but it was scuppered behind the scenes by Turkey earlier in the month.

Schoolyard antics aside, none of it looks promising for the days of discussions ahead though the jaded among us might say it’s just Cyprob season on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The exchange between the two foreign ministers provided a bit of light relief, especially the part where Christodoulides unsuccessfully tried to get Cavusoglu to shake hands on a BBF there and then. If only it were that simple