Police arrest man after razor blade attack

Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with attempted murder after he attacked and injured a colleague with a razor blade.

According to police the attack against the 28-year-old took place at their workplace in the Morphou area at around 3pm.

The incident was reported by the 28-year-old employee who went to the police station with his employer.

He sustained injuries to his stomach, chest and left arm.

He was treated in hospital and subsequently discharged.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at 8.30pm.