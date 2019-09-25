Pompeo says US concerned over Varosha developments

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has assured Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides that the US shares his concerns that any unilateral actions to reopen Varosha or to settle the city with people other than its original inhabitants, would not be conducive to the resumption talks.

It would also run contrary to United Nations Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789, he said.

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ say the plan to open the fenced-off area in Famagusta to resettlement.

Pompeo was responding to a letter sent by Christodoulides on September 13, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday, citing a well-informed source in Washington.

“The United States looks to all parties to respect these resolutions and will deliver this same message clearly to Turkey” Pompeo’s letter stated.

The top US diplomat also underlined that Washington believes a bizonal, bicommunal federation offers the best chance for the people of Cyprus to have a more peaceful and prosperous future.

Pompeo added that Washington continued to encourage all stakeholders to refrain from actions or rhetoric that increase tensions in the region, and called on both sides to take significant steps to improve bicommunal relations.

Later on Wednesday, Christodoulides was scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Pompeo for his EU counterparts, before meeting with Philip Reeker, the Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its original inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.