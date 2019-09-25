Pupa comes to the stage

Theatre Dionysos’ Childrens Stage will stage, for the first time in Cyprus, a children’s play in Greek entitled Pupa, based on Melissa Hekkers’ children’s book, to be directed by Christos Yiangou and adapted by Natalia Panayiotou.

Pupa, a young caterpillar, is about to transform into a vibrant butterfly. She’s about to discover what it means to be able to fly and enjoy the world from above. Her adventurous nature leads her on a journey that makes her transformation even more exciting. When she enters a circus, in an unknown land, Pupa discovers the pleasure and importance of living life to its fullest and savouring every moment of it. Pupa’s story, therefore, is based on an adventure, a journey in time and the quality we attach to it.

Pupa is Melissa’s third children’s book. Her second was a nominated for the State Literature Prize in 2012, while her first book Crocodile won the State Prize for Illustration in 2008. She also published a poetry book in 2013. She has also published a popular three-part series: My Nicosia Mandala, My Akamas Mandala and My Cape Greco Mandala.

Performances will begin on Sunday and will take place every Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 10.30am until November 30.

Pupa

Play for children based on the book with the same name by Melissa Hekkers. September 29-30. Dionysos Theatre, Nicosia. €7. In Greek. Tel:99-621845