Russian orchestra to stage concerts with a difference

The Russian Cultural Centre in Cyprus is organising four concerts to look forward to in October by the Nizhny Novgorod Provincial Orchestra under the direction of Yevgeny Petrov. These won’t be just any kind of orchestral concerts as this orchestra is known for performing a special kind of spectacle – the defile, meaning that the musicians move at the same pace as the music and perform complex figures.

The orchestra has been awarded the Grand Prix at Russian and international competitions, as well as the Nizhny Novgorod Prize. It participated in the cultural events of the Winter Olympics in Sochi and in 2015 inaugurated the Days of Russian Culture in the world exhibition EXPO 2015 MILANO.

“The festival of musical colours will create a unique atmosphere of harmony of sound and soul,” say organisers. “You will hear easily recognisable patterns from Russian and foreign cinema and popular music compositions.” The orchestra’s repertoire includes works of various styles and directions from classical to contemporary jazz compositions and Russian folk song covers, targeting listeners of different generations.

From the first notes, children in the audience will recognise their favourite tunes and magical musical images from well-known heroes from Masha and the Bear to Bremen Musicians. “For children, this concert can become a landmark – as it can become the key to the gateway to the magical world of music. All listeners are awaiting a programme of fun and contests!”

The concerts will be presented in the framework of the international programme Russian Theatre Seasons in Cyprus of the Embassy of Russia and the Russian Cultural Centre, which is implemented for a second year under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Leading the concerts is Yevgeny Petrov, an Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, awarded the Regional Personality of the Year and the regional award by Business Quarter Magazine. In 1984 he founded the Brass Quintet, which then gave concerts in Russia and abroad.

Those in both Nicosia and Limassol will get two chances to catch a performance. On October 4 there will be a children’s concert at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation at 6pm and the main concert will follow at 8pm. The same will happen at Limassol’s Pattichio theatre the next day. The children’s concert will be at 12pm and the main performance at 8pm.

