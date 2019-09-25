September 25, 2019

UK Labour leader Corbyn says priority is preventing no-deal Brexit

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton

Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday that it would be appropriate to trigger a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson only when a no-deal Brexit has clearly been averted.

Corbyn said his priority was averting a no-deal Brexit with legislation and only when that was clear would he be ready to trigger a vote of no confidence. He said he would be happy to have an election once no-deal Brexit had been averted.

“Quite simply our first priority is to prevent a no-deal exit from the EU,” Corbyn told BBC Radio 4.

“At that poing it would be appropriate to move a vote of no confidence to force the prime minister to resign.”

He said Johnson should apologise to Queen Elizabeth and to the British people after the Supreme Court ruled he had acted unlawfully by suspending parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit.

