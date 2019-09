Police announced on Wednesday they are searching for 26-year-old Paphos resident Panayiotis Neocleous in connection with illegal possession of property and explosives.

The crimes in question were committed in Paphos between August 28 and September 10, police said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Neocleous should contact Paphos CID at 26806021 or 26806049, or their nearest police station, or call the citizens’ line at 1460.