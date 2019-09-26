Anastasiades has impromptu exchange with Guterres

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Nicosia is ready and willing to continue ‘supporting’ UN efforts to restart a new talks process aimed at reunifying the island.

Anastasiades and the UN chief had an impromptu brief exchange as the former was walking to the podium to deliver his address to the General Assembly.

According to government sources, Anastasiades told Guterres: “We wish to continue, to support your efforts.”

To which Guterres replied: “Yes, and as you know I am always optimistic.”

Following his address to the UN body, Anastasiades held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov is said to have communicated Russia’s desire to hold future discussions with Cyprus on cooperation on both the bilateral and regional levels.

On the natural gas dispute between Cyprus and Turkey, the Russian foreign minister welcomed Anastasiades’ proposal that a portion of the proceeds from hydrocarbons be diverted to the Turkish Cypriots.

In the evening Anastasiades attended and addressed the 2019 Annual Testimonial Dinner of the Federation of Cypriot American Organisations.