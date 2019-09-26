Ayia Napa to stage 35th International Festival

As Ayia Napa’s vibrant nightlife winds down for the season, a new event appears inviting families, locals and visitors to discover more of the town’s cultural aspect. The Municipality of Ayia Napa is organising the 35th Ayia Napa International Festival, which will be held from September 26 until 29. This year’s festival is suitably eclectic, but its highlights are probably the two concerts by Stefanos Korkolis on the 28th and Giannis Ploutarhos on the 29th.

The festival begins today, September 26, at the amphitheatre of Ayia Napa’s Municipal Museum Thalassa. From 7pm onwards there will be music and dancing, as well as a sports-themed event reinforcing the importance of staying active.

Tomorrow, the festival switches location to Ayia Napa’s central square, where it will remain. The Cyprus Police Philharmonic Band will kick-start the day’s festivities at 7pm with a parade from Ayia Napa port to the monastery. A parade of dance groups will follow, dancing around the roundabout and near the mediaeval monastery.

Greek and traditional dances will follow at 7.45pm, then a cultural exchange performance highlighting China and Cyprus takes place at 8pm.

On September 28, composer and pianist Stefanos Korkolis will hold a concert at 9pm along with Sofia Manousaki, which is expected to draw one of the festival’s biggest crowds. Finally, the last day will begin with the Army band parading from Ayia Napa port to the monastery at 7pm. An hour later, traditional music and dancing will take over the central square, keeping the crowds happy till renowned Greek singer Yiannis Ploutarchos appears for the big finale at 9.15pm, singing his own songs as well as other Greek hits.

Entrance to all events is free. For more details visit www.ayianapa.org.cy .

35th Ayia Napa International Festival

Festival with live performances, choir ensembles, orchestras and more. September 26-29. Ayia Napa Central Square, Famagusta. Free. Tel: 23-816300