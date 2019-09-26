Bar review: Helicon, Larnaca

With the long, hot summer coming to an end, it is now bearable to be outside. Sunset, cocktails and a cool breeze sound like a dream, one that can become reality at Helicon roof top bar in Larnaca.

Helicon opened its doors at the end of July but is already proving a massive hit.

One drawback is the size. Such a beautiful setting is always going to get the crowds flocking but there is not much room. My estimate is that Helicon could facilitate approximately 75 people, meaning that there could be disappointment if you turn up late or without a reservation.

The music on the night I visited was a good mix of modern and popular. It was not blaring and actually allowed you to converse.

Coming up the stairs and out on to the rooftop, you spot the word Helicon lit up like the name of a celebrity who is the headline act. And the railings around the balcony have been designed in the shape of their logo. Nice touch.

You’ll find your favourite cocktail at Helicon but the stand outs are their signature cocktails. They are all flavoured using local ingredients. If you have a rooftop bar named after a mountain it only makes sense to have a signature cocktail of the same name. I tried the Helicon Mountain and was pleasantly surprised. It came in a black tiki cup and the faces engraved on them will raise a smile. The cocktail has a base of rum and zivania – very refreshing and it goes down very easily.

The overall experience was lovely. Getting there early is advised, not only to beat the crowds but just to sit in peace and enjoy a beautiful view. I’ll definitely be visiting Helicon again.

Helicon

Where: Kosma Lysioti 8, Larnaca

Contact: 99 811032

How much: Average cocktail €9

When: 7.30pm-12.30am