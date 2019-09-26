Celine Dion Nicosia concert slated for August 2020

Superstar Celine Dion is slated to perform in Nicosia on August 2, 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

The ‘Courage World Tour’ marks Dion’s first tour in the US in over 10 years, and will include first-time appearances in Malta and Cyprus, at Nicosia’s GSP Stadium.

The tour will stop in nearly 100 cities worldwide.

Dion left her fans in Cyprus thrilled when last weekend she posted a picture on her Instagram profile saying: “See you soon Cyprus! Love, Celine”.

The Quebec-born singer, who rose to prominence back in the 1980s, sold more than 250 million albums worldwide throughout her career and in 2004 she received the Chopard Diamond Award at the World Music Awards recognizing her as one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

Tickets for the Cyprus show, that will take place on August 2, 2020 at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, will go on sale on Friday, October 18 at 11am local time on www.soldoutticketbox.com

Exclusive VIP packages will be available.

See full list of new tour dates below. For tickets and full tour schedule visit celinedion.com.

